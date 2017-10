Jawbone’s Claims In Fitbit IP Suit Hamper Atty Withdrawal

Law360, San Jose (October 12, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday again declined to rule on a bid by attorneys to withdraw from representing Jawbone in Fitbit Inc.’s patent infringement suit against the rival wearable fitness device maker, saying “it would be helpful” if Jawbone dropped its counterclaims against Fitbit before he rules.



During a hearing in San Jose, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila told Jawbone's attorney, Carolyn Chang of Marton Ribera Schumann & Chang LLP, that he would like to rule on her motion to withdraw, but he also wants...

