Converse Beats Workers' Certified Bag Check Class Action

Law360, Los Angeles (October 12, 2017, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Converse Inc. beat a class action bag-check suit Wednesday when a federal court ruled that employees alleging they were owed money for time spent going through mandatory bag inspections failed to prove the checks’ duration was long enough to merit litigation.



Employees led by Eric Chavez claimed they deserved payment for off-the-clock time they sacrificed to undergo inspections at Converse stores, but Wednesday’s order granted summary judgment to the shoe company. U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins found that a company study showed the exit process...

