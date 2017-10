Atty, Ex-NY Democratic Leader Cops To $1M Tax Evasion Plot

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (October 12, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A licensed attorney and former New York Democratic Party leader copped Thursday in New York federal court to not paying nearly $1 million in income taxes while getting paid for legal services provided to various entities, authorities announced.



Gerard Terry, 62, of Roslyn, New York, pled guilty to a single count of tax evasion for failing to pay $992,057 for tax years 2000 through 2015, admitting that he took steps to avoid collection by the Internal Revenue Service, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the...

