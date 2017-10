Caddies Ask 9th Circ. For Mulligan In PGA Tour Bib-Ads Suit

Law360, San Jose (October 12, 2017, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Golf caddies urged the Ninth Circuit at a hearing Thursday to revive their proposed antitrust class action accusing PGA Tour Inc. of exploiting them as "walking advertisements," saying the lower court erred by using evidence outside their complaint to interpret their contracts without giving them a fair shot at responding.



An attorney for the golf caddies, Arthur Miller of The Lanier Law Firm PC, began by telling the federal appellate panel that the trial court judge made a “technical” error. The PGA Tour had moved to...

