J&J Cites Jury Misconduct In Bid To Nix $417M Talc Verdict

Law360, Los Angeles (October 12, 2017, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson on Thursday urged a California judge to toss out a $417 million jury verdict awarded to a woman who claimed the company's baby powder gave her ovarian cancer, arguing in part that members of the jury committed misconduct by considering attorneys’ fees and taxes when making the award.



Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maren E. Nelson heard about three hours of arguments on post-trial motions from J&J and its subsidiary and co-defendant Johnson & Johnson Consumer. The companies seek to toss out the...

