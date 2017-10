8th Circ. Panel Hands US Bank Win In ERISA Suit

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The majority of an Eighth Circuit panel on Thursday backed a lower court’s dismissal of a suit from two U.S. Bank retirees challenging the management of a defined benefit pension plan, saying the plan has become overfunded.



The panel affirmed a lower court’s toss of a putative Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action from named plaintiffs James Thole and Sherry Smith against U.S. Bank, U.S. Bancorp and various U.S Bancorp directors. The majority wrote that although the plaintiffs initially alleged that various ERISA violations forced...

To view the full article, register now.