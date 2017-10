Passengers Sue Gov't Over CBP Identity Checks After Landing

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Nine airline passengers sued the government in New York federal court Thursday over an incident this year in which two U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers reportedly forced people to show ID while getting off a domestic flight, claiming their Fourth Amendment rights had been violated.



The passengers, who are being represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and Covington & Burling LLP, have launched the suit over a Feb. 22 incident at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.



They specifically claim that the...

