Fresh & Easy Settles Employee Firing Claims For $2.2M

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The liquidating trust for grocer Fresh & Easy has agreed to pay a claim of $2.2 million to settle putative class actions brought by about 900 California workers who said they found themselves jobless without warning, according to a joint motion filed Wednesday in Delaware bankruptcy court.



The deal, reached months after confirmation of the former 200-store grocer's Chapter 11 plan, would resolve two adversary proceedings in Delaware bankruptcy court and two suits in California state court under federal and state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification...

To view the full article, register now.