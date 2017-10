OW Bunker Tells 2nd Circ. Subcontractors Can't Claim Fuel

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt marine fuel supplier and trader O.W. Bunker AS on Thursday urged the Second Circuit to affirm that several liens against ships that contracted to buy fuel from it belong to O.W., and not to the "subcontractors" that actually delivered the fuel on credit.



In the wake of O.W.'s collapse in 2014 its customers and counterparties weren't sure who was owed what, leading to dozens of lawsuits attempting to untangle various contractual obligations. Shortly before it went under O.W. hired fuel suppliers U.S. Oil Trading LLC and NuStar...

