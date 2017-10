Trump’s NBC Threats Won't Work On Today's FCC: Experts

Law360, Washington (October 12, 2017, 9:06 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump called Wednesday for NBC to have its broadcast licenses challenged after it ran what he called a “fake news” story about him, but experts say the Federal Communications Commission’s days of policing newsrooms are long gone.



Trump sent the foreboding message on Twitter Wednesday morning in response to a story from NBC News reporting that he had called for a tenfold increase in the U.S. nuclear stockpile during a July 20 meeting with top national security officials to the bewilderment of others in...

