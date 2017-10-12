Atlantic Media's GC Says Email Scam Targets Job Applicants
General Counsel Aretae Wyler sent a memo to The Atlantic’s staff warning them that the nefarious scammers have used several editors’ names in authentic-seeming email addresses to reach out to freelancers and other journalists purporting to offer the job seekers positions and attempting to gain access to information like their Social Security...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login