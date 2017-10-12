Atlantic Media's GC Says Email Scam Targets Job Applicants

Law360, Los Angeles (October 12, 2017, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Atlantic Media’s general counsel has alerted potential job applicants to the prestigious magazine that scammers have been reaching out to would-be applicants for phony job opportunities in a bid to filch their private data.



General Counsel Aretae Wyler sent a memo to The Atlantic’s staff warning them that the nefarious scammers have used several editors’ names in authentic-seeming email addresses to reach out to freelancers and other journalists purporting to offer the job seekers positions and attempting to gain access to information like their Social Security...

To view the full article, register now.