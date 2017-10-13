Expert Analysis

A Look At The New Qualified Financial Contracts Rule

By Rashmi Seth, Andrew Shipe, Rosa Evergreen and Arturo Caraballo October 13, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT) -- New regulations approved by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. will fundamentally change the playing field for end users or buy-side counterparties that engage in certain types of financial agreements with the world’s largest financial institutions. The new rules have been adopted as part of the regulators’ ongoing efforts to address the “too-big-to-fail” problem. They will require any U.S. top-tier bank holding company that is a global systemically important banking organization (GSIB), the subsidiaries of such a...
