Saleswoman Dodges Prison In $30M Russia Export Scheme

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A former electronics saleswoman linked to a $30 million illegal Russian microchip export scheme was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release Thursday, after she was found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, a New York federal judge said.



Anastasia Diatlova was convicted of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and to commit wire fraud, as well as an actual IEEPA violation following an October 2015 jury trial. She’s been under pre-trial supervision since 2012 and although U.S. District...

