Harvesters Ask 11th Circ. To Uphold Fruit Co. Wage Ruling

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Mexican guest workers hired under the H-2A visa program to harvest orange and grapefruit asked the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday to uphold a ruling that the citrus grove operator was partially liable for a subcontractor’s scheme to steal wages from the workers, arguing that the company held the right to control the harvesters’ work.



Leading a certified class of more than 150 workers, Gaudencio Garcia-Celestino filed his opening brief pushing back against Consolidated Citrus Ltd. Partnership’s bid to overturn a Florida federal court’s May decision finding...

