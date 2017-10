Union Attempt To Beat NFL To Court Over Elliott Backfires

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game domestic violence suspension is back on the table as the Fifth Circuit ruled the players union filed suit prematurely, meaning the union’s preemptive legal strategy to beat the NFL to federal court may have backfired, at least for now.



The National Football League Players Association filed a lawsuit last month in the Eastern District of Texas, where the Cowboys are headquartered, just hours after the conclusion of a three-day arbitration hearing in New York and before the NFL-appointed arbitrator...

