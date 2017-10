Northwood Buys $148M Calif. Office Building From Vornado

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Privately held real estate investment advisor Northwood Investors, in a major office-space deal, has paid $148 million to buy a Class A building in the booming market of Culver City, California, from seller Vornado Realty Trust, commercial real estate advisory firm Newmark Knight Frank said.



The sale of 800 Corporate Pointe, a four-story, 245,786-square-foot property, represents one of the largest transactions ever in Culver City’s commercial real estate market, according to Newmark Knight Frank, which completed the sale Wednesday. Northwood was founded in 2006 by John...

