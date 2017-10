USCIS Told To Revisit NJ Co.'s Bid For Soccer Coach Visas

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (October 13, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday ordered U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to re-evaluate its ruling denying partial approval of a visa petition made by a company for 10 foreign soccer coaches, saying the agency failed to explain its reasons for the decision.



U.S. District Judge Esther Salas found that USCIS' denial of Soccer Centers LLC's alternative request seeking visas for some of the coaching positions is “arbitrary and capricious” because the agency did not set forth an explanation.



The judge remanded the matter for...

