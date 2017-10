Carmen Electra, Models Sue Strip Club For Using Their Photos

Law360, Springfield (October 13, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A group of 30 models, including former Baywatch and Playboy star Carmen Electra, hit Chicago strip club Atlantis Gentlemen’s Club with a false advertising and defamation suit in Illinois federal court Thursday, saying none of them ever gave their permission to Atlantis to use their likenesses in advertising for the club on social media.



The complaint claims Atlantis and its parent company AEG Ventures LLC intentionally violated federal copyright law and the Illinois Right of Publicity Act when it repeatedly used images of the models overlaid...

