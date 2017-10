4 Firms To Guide IPOs Surpassing $1.8B

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Four firms are set to guide five initial public offerings estimated to raise more than $1.8 billion during the week of Oct. 16 as activity accelerates in what is regarded as a sweet spot on the IPO calendar.



Issuers scheduled to price deals range from Asian startups to U.S. technology “unicorns” and follow several strong IPO debuts, notably digital streamer Roku Inc. and venture-backed data center company Switch Inc., that have injected life into what was a tepid market only a few weeks ago.



Ropes &...

To view the full article, register now.