Live Nation's $1M Break Deal With 1,500 Calif. Workers OK'd

Law360, San Jose (October 13, 2017, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A California judge Friday preliminarily approved Live Nation Worldwide Inc.’s $1.1 million settlement to resolve a putative class action alleging the entertainment giant denied breaks to 1,500 parking and traffic employees in the Golden State, saying the deal is fair and reasonable.



Prior to Friday’s hearing, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Brian C. Walsh issued a written tentative decision granting preliminary approval of the class settlement, which he finalized after no one stepped forward to oppose the agreement.



“As there’s no challenge, the court will...

