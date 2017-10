J&J Loses Remand Fight In NJ Talc MDL

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge ruled Thursday that a Louisiana woman’s lawsuit alleging Johnson & Johnson talcum powder products caused her ovarian cancer belongs in the southern state because there was no proof she fraudulently added a Louisiana-based drugstore to her complaint just to keep it in that jurisdiction.



In remanding Bridget McBride’s complaint to the Civil District Court for the Parish of Orleans in Louisiana, U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson rejected New Jersey-based J&J’s opposition over McBride’s inclusion of Rite Aid operator K&B Louisiana...

