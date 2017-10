Mediation, Trial Set In TracFone-Simply Wireless Dispute

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has ordered Simply Wireless and TracFone to mediate TracFone’s suit accusing Simply Wireless of taking free airtime that TracFone provided for new customers and selling that time to existing users, while also setting a trial date for next summer, according to an order issued Friday.



U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno, of Florida’s Southern District, issued an order setting a two-week trial for next June and also ordered Simply Wireless Inc. and TracFone Inc. to mediate the suit by April 11, 2018....

To view the full article, register now.