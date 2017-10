NJ Reaches Online Gambling Agreement With Nev., Del.

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (October 13, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Friday announced that he has reached an agreement with his counterparts in Nevada and Delaware to enable internet gambling patrons in the three states to play online against each other.



The Garden State's entry into the agreement is expected to increase jackpots and playing opportunities, while also providing an incentive for operators to expand online gambling offerings upon locating their servers in New Jersey, according to a statement from the governor's office.



“New Jersey has been a pioneer in the...

