Short Rest Breaks Are Compensable Time, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ruled Friday that employers are required under the Fair Labor Standards Act to pay workers for breaks of up to 20 minutes, ruling against a publishing company whose policy was to not pay sales workers who were logged off of their computers for more than a minute and a half.



In a precedential ruling, a three-judge panel said that the Fair Labor Standards Act does require employers to compensate employees for all rest breaks of 20 minutes or less, upholding a trial court’s...

