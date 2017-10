Trump Golf Club Members Ask 11th Circ. To Back $5.7M Win

Law360, Miami (October 13, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Members of a Donald Trump-owned Florida golf club asked the Eleventh Circuit on Friday to uphold a ruling ordering the club to refund roughly $5.7 million to members who had resigned before Trump's 2012 purchase, arguing that the lower court correctly construed their membership agreements.



Former members of the Trump National Golf Club Jupiter called the dispute a “straightforward breach of contract case” and said U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra correctly ruled that policy changes after Trump bought the club in late 2012 should have...

