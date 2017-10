Off-Market Forex Dealer Pleads Guilty To Commodities Fraud

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The principal of an investment company pled guilty to commodities fraud in a New York federal court on Friday after taking in $400,000 of investors’ money and using it for personal expenses and to pay off previous investors instead of making promised off-exchange foreign currency transactions.



Michael Wright, 30, of the Wright Time Capital Group, was arrested in June and indicted the next month on one count each of commodities fraud and wire fraud. Wright pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer to the...

