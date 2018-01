Column On Teen's Death Not Defamatory, Texas Justices Told

Law360, Houston (January 10, 2018, 9:31 PM EST) -- Counsel for the Dallas Morning News told the Texas Supreme Court in oral arguments Wednesday that it should dismiss the libel lawsuit brought against it by the family of a teen whose suicide was referenced in a newspaper column, saying the column was not defamatory.



The high court agreed to hear the case in September, granting a bid from the newspaper that is aiming to bring to an end a lawsuit over a column by its Steve Blow that characterized the death of 17-year-old Paul Tatum...

