US Trade Enforcement Muscled Up In 2017

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 1:36 PM EST) -- The first year of the Trump administration was colored by a robust and wide-ranging trade enforcement wave as the White House dusted off long-dormant statutes to bring new cases and emboldened U.S. companies to do the same.



President Donald Trump ascended to the White House with repeated vows for a new tough approach on trade. That approach began to take shape in short order, as the White House began an acceleration of the previous administration's already substantial enforcement agenda.



Here, Law360 takes a look back on...

To view the full article, register now.