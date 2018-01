4 International Arbitration Cases To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- International arbitration attorneys will be keeping a close eye on the proceedings involving former Yukos shareholders as they continue their fight to revive their historic awards totaling $50 billion against Russia, a case that invokes a policy dispute over investment treaties signed by two European nations, and other disputes that could affect the arbitration landscape for years to come.



Yukos Proceedings Continue



In April 2016, a Dutch court stunned the international arbitration world when it overturned the record-breaking $50 billion in awards issued to former shareholders of...

