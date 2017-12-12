By Sue Robinson December 12, 2017, 12:44 PM ESTLaw360, New York (December 12, 2017, 12:44 PM EST) -- Much has been written about venue since the U.S. Supreme Court in TC Heartland LLC v. Kraft Foods Group Brands LLC[1] reversed the Federal Circuit’s holding in VE Holding Corp. v. Johnson Gas Appliance Co.[2] In its TC Heartland decision, the Supreme Court related the history of the relevant venue statutes, going back to the first general venue statute enacted in the Judiciary Act of 1789[3] and the amendment to that statute in 1887 that limited suit to only that district “of which the defendant was...
Does The Path To The Right Venue Have To Be Narrow?
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login