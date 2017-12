Health Hires: Holland & Knight, EBG, Quarles, Ciitizen

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 4:48 PM EST) -- Over the last few weeks, Holland & Knight LLP, Epstein Becker Green, Quarles & Brady LLP and medical records startup Ciitizen have grown their health care and life sciences teams with pros from Laredo & Smith LLP, LifePoint Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.



Holland & Knight Brings In Partner With Wide Background



José Sierra Holland & Knight has expanded its Boston office with José Sierra, a former Laredo & Smith partner whose resume also includes work in-house at several pharmaceutical companies and more than...

To view the full article, register now.