Native American Cases To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- In the coming year, Native American law practitioners will be following the Cherokee Nation’s suit over the opioid epidemic and also watching a U.S. Supreme Court decision in a tribal casino challenge, a patent battle testing tribal sovereign immunity and Texas' bid to upend a federal Indian family law.



Here are four cases attorneys think could have a big impact on Native American law in 2018.



Cherokee Nation v. McKesson Corp.



The Cherokee Nation’s tribal court suit against major drug distributors and pharmacies for their alleged...

