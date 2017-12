Smith Gambrell Enters LA With Rodi Pollock Acquisition

Law360, San Jose (December 18, 2017, 5:18 PM EST) -- Smith Gambrell & Russell LLP will step into 2018 with a new Los Angeles office as it has scooped up Rodi Pollock Pettker Christian & Pramov, adding the California business law firm’s 11 attorneys to its roster, the firm recently announced.



Celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2018, Smith Gambrell said it is focused on strategic growth within the U.S. and internationally.



Smith Gambrell Chairman Stephen Forte said the acquisition of Rodi Pollock will provide the international law firm with a valuable West Coast location.



“Our combination...

