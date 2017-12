Advisers Owe $7.2M For Faking Out Lender To Joplin Biopic

Law360, New York (December 11, 2017, 9:18 PM EST) -- An investment banking and advisory firm and its two managing members are on the hook for more than $7.2 million in damages after a Massachusetts federal judge found Friday that they had duped a lender into believing they could guarantee its loan to finance a now-abandoned Janis Joplin biopic and then lied about having themselves been tricked.



U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin held Delaware-based Legacy Point Capital LLC, Byron L. Holley and John C. Loudon jointly and severally liable for the damages awarded to Massachusetts-based...

