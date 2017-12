NFL Hall Can Talk To Ticket Holders In Canceled Game Suit

Law360, New York (December 11, 2017, 9:17 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge refused Monday to restrict the Pro Football Hall of Fame's communications with disgruntled ticket holders suing over the last-minute cancellation of the 2016 NFL Hall of Fame Game, finding the museum's attempts to get the proposed class members to accept refunds were not misleading or malicious.



U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko ruled that named plaintiff Greg Herrick had failed to prove how a website set up by the Hall of Fame and phone calls made to ticket holders were providing fraudulent...

