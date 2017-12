DOJ Won't Prosecute Software Co. Over Work In Russia

Law360, Nashville (December 11, 2017, 9:11 PM EST) -- Telecommunications software company Netcracker has reached a nonprosecution deal with the U.S. Department of Justice, agreeing to implement enhanced security measures to resolve a criminal investigation alleging that its contracted work had resulted in security “degradation” at the Defense Information Systems Agency, the DOJ announced on Monday.



Netcracker Technology Corp., a unit of Japanese information technology giant NEC Corp., will put in place improved security protocols for developing and implementing software as part of a deal with the DOJ to avoid prosecution over alleged security issues...

