House Passes DHS Cybersecurity Overhaul

Law360, Washington (December 11, 2017, 9:20 PM EST) -- The House of Representatives passed a bill Monday meant to centralize authority and responsibility for cybersecurity at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, with backers claiming the legislation would allow for clear decision-making at the agency.



The House passed the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Agency Act on a voice vote Monday, sending the legislation to the Senate. House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the sponsor of the bill, said it would would elevate the DHS’ National Protection and Programs Directorate to an operational agency...

