Facebook Seeks Quick Win, Users Seek Cert. In Privacy Row

Law360, New York (December 11, 2017, 9:26 PM EST) -- Facebook asked a California federal judge Friday to grant it a quick win on jurisdictional grounds in a suit brought by users accusing the social media giant of unlawfully storing their facial scans without permission.



Also Friday, the users sought class certification on their claims that Facebook violated Illinois’ stringent Biometric Information Privacy Act by not obtaining meaningful consent before scanning their freely uploaded photographs to learn and recognize their faces.



In its motion for summary judgment, the social network argued that the privacy concerns mentioned...

To view the full article, register now.