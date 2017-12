Orbital Nabs $34M Air Force Satellite Launch Contract

Law360, New York (December 11, 2017, 9:19 PM EST) -- Orbital ATK has been awarded a $34 million contract from the U.S. Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center to build a platform that can carry technology or small satellites into space, the company announced Monday.



The platform is known as the Long Duration Propulsive Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle Secondary Payload Adapter and is positioned between the booster rocket and the primary space vehicle being launched into space. Orbital plans to design and build the so-called LDPE on its ESPAStar platform, which can carry up to...

