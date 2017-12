Real Estate Rumors: CubeSmart, Visual Arts School, US Bank

Law360, Minneapolis (December 13, 2017, 4:17 PM EST) -- CubeSmart has purchased a Delray Beach, Florida, self-storage building from Kaufman Lynn Construction for $17.75 million, according to a report on Wednesday from the South Florida Business Journal. The deal is for 3185 S. Congress Ave., a 134,460-square-foot, six-story property that was built earlier this year and sits on a 1.3-acre site, the journal said.



The School of Visual Arts has reached a deal to renew its lease for 80,000 square feet on Second Avenue on New York, the New York Post reported on Tuesday. The...

