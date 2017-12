Futility Issue Frustrates Apple Investor Suit, Calif. Panel Says

Law360, New York (December 11, 2017, 8:32 PM EST) -- A California appeals court ruled Monday that Apple Inc. investors who tried to update their suit against company board members over their role in a Silicon Valley recruiting scandal had to show that it would be futile to ask Apple's current board to take action, rather than the board in place when the suit was first filed.



The plaintiffs, led by a pension fund, said Apple's board hurt shareholder value by having it take part in a scheme among major technology companies not to poach each...

