FCC, FTC Tout Enforcement Plan Before Net Neutrality Vote

Law360, San Francisco (December 11, 2017, 9:41 PM EST) -- Days before the Federal Communications Commission is expected to vote to roll back the legal underpinning for its net neutrality rules, it announced plans Monday to partner with the Federal Trade Commission to share information and enforcement duties for service providers that don't honestly disclose their open internet practices.



The three-page memorandum of understanding will be effective Thursday, the same day the FCC is expected to pass the Restoring Internet Freedom order scrapping Obama-era safeguards that prevent paid content prioritization and replacing them with voluntary internet...

