AT&T Customers Must Arbitrate Data Usage Suit: 9th Circ.

Law360, Los Angeles (December 12, 2017, 6:04 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday refused to let a proposed class of AT&T wireless customers out of arbitration on their claims the company lied about its unlimited mobile data plan, finding that the Federal Arbitration Act doesn’t violate their constitutional right to have their case heard in court.



The proposed class, which has contended that AT&T limits user data after a customer on an unlimited plan has used a certain amount, had “assumed the FAA violates citizens’ constitutional rights,” the appeals panel wrote in Monday’s ruling....

To view the full article, register now.