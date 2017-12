NY Catering Hall Hit With Forced Labor, Visa Fraud Charges

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 5:16 PM EST) -- Two men in Long Island, New York, who allegedly lured Filipino immigrants to the United States with false promises of good jobs in the hospitality business only to force them to work for substandard wages at a catering hall now face charges of forced labor and visa fraud, the federal government said on Monday.



New York’s Homeland Security Investigations unit for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported that Ralph Colamussi, 61, of East Northport, and Roberto Villanueva, 60, residing in Manila in the Philippines, allegedly victimized...

