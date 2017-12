SEC Knocks Trader's DQ Bid Over Alleged Privilege Breach

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 9:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a New York federal court on Monday that its attorneys didn’t purposely look at privileged documents belonging to a foreign day-trading firm accused of manipulative trading and that, even if they did see a couple of those documents by accident, it hasn’t affected the case.



Avalon FA Ltd., a Seychelles-registered entity based in Ukraine, had urged the court last month to disqualify the SEC’s trial team, saying that it secretly has had access to “highly sensitive Avalon emails, including...

