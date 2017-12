Unibail Pays $15.7B For Shopping Center Giant Westfield

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 3:23 PM EST) -- Real estate investment firm Unibail-Rodamco SE said Tuesday it will pay $15.7 billion to acquire shopping center owner and operator Westfield Corp., boosting the French company’s reach in the retail sector through the acquisition of assets in major American cities, the U.K. and Australia.



Under the terms of the cash-and-stock deal, part of the compensation for shareholders of Australia-based Westfield is a unit consisting of Unibail shares and shares in a new Dutch real estate investment trust that together will equal a single, stapled security. Altogether,...

