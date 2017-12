Exxon Agrees To Disclose Climate Change Risks To Investors

Law360, Boston (December 12, 2017, 7:03 PM EST) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. pledged this week to tell investors how international calls to curb global warming could impact the world leader in oil production, bending to shareholders who repeatedly requested information on the resilience of the company's business model.



Exxon joined BP, ConocoPhillips, Royal Dutch Shell and Total on Monday in agreeing to produce — sometime “in the near future” — information on possible market effects of the landmark Paris climate accord that showed global sentiment in favor of limiting greenhouse gas emissions.



Exxon’s Board of...

To view the full article, register now.