AGL Fights Redo Bid On $7.4M Pipeline Row Jury Award

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 3:44 PM EST) -- AGL Services Co. urged an Atlanta federal court on Monday not to disturb a $7.37 million verdict against gas pipeline contractor Mistras Group Inc., saying expert testimony was properly barred in the contract dispute and that a jury agreed with AGL that no necessary damage-mitigation measures went ignored.



A jury had awarded AGL $7.37 million over allegations that Mistras’ weld-quality checks, via computed radiography, for a 27-mile pipeline were of poor quality and forced AGL to later re-excavate and re-check pipe.



AGL told a judge on...

