What To Know About NY's Proposed 'Call-In Pay' Regs

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 9:46 AM EST) -- Many employers in the retail and service industries frequently need to call in employees or cancel shifts at the last minute based upon unexpected surges or dips in consumers visiting the business. Similarly, employers in the construction industry may need to cancel an employee’s shift due to weather conditions or equipment breakdowns, while other employers, like those in snow removal or other service industries, may be dependent upon the arrival of bad weather before the opportunity arises to service customers.



The New York State Department of...

To view the full article, register now.