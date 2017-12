Canada Opens Fighter Competition While Swiping At Boeing

Law360, Nashville (December 12, 2017, 6:38 PM EST) -- The Canadian government on Tuesday launched a competition for dozens of new fighter jets while scrapping a planned interim purchase from Boeing, telling the aerospace giant that continuing its trade dispute with Canadian aircraft maker Bombardier would put it at a “distinct disadvantage” for the lucrative deal.



Canadian officials announced the Future Fighter Capability Project, a competition to provide a fleet of 88 new fighter jets, while simultaneously announcing a plan to buy 18 used F/A-18 Hornet fighters from the Australian military to supplement its existing...

To view the full article, register now.